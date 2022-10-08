LA MESA HISTORY CENTER PRESENTS 16TH ANNUAL HOME TOUR: FABULOUS FOOTHILLERS NOV. 5

East County News Service

October 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa History Center is teaming up with Grossmont High School and Museum to present the 16h annual Home Tour on November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Fabulous Foothillers.”

The tour will include the century-old, newly restored Grossmont High “Castle” building as well as fantastic homes with period décor, inspiring architecture, beautiful landscaping and views. The homes featured are in Brier Tract, Fletcher and Grossmont Hills, showcasing a mixture of classic, revival, contemporary and modern designs emblematic of these “foothill” neighborhoods.

Jim Newland, president of the LHC, says, “From the Brier Tract and Grossmont’s early 20th century plans for creating rustic bohemian artist colonies of arts & crafts influenced organic residences though the popular “revival” styles homes of the inter-war years or the post-war mid-century modern visions of “nuclear family” nirvana—this year’s tour provides an invitation into this local architectural heritage—and some of the area’s most noted builders and architects.”

He adds, “For these 20th century home makers and builders, the rocky, hillside view lots provided a natural canvas for California’s legendary indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Tapping into that intersection of organic architecture and arts and crafts aesthetic made logical sense in fulfilling the rural suburban dreams of these varied periods of community development. Individual lots and creative, innovative and forward-thinking residents and designers found the semi-rural landscape perfect for these eclectic versions of suburban bliss. Visionary designers and builders of San Diego found design palettes, and willing clients, here in Brier Tract, Grossmont and Mt. Helix.”.

Pre-sale tickets are available online at https://lamesahistory.com/event/16th-annual-home-tour-fabulous-foothillers/ at $25 for LMHC members or $40 for non-members. Day-of-event tickets will be $30 members, $45 non-members.

The tour begins at Grossmont High School, 1100 Murray Drive, El Cajon at 9 a.m.; check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Bring a photo ID.

All attendees must take provided shuttles. The tour is not ADA compliant due to the historic nature of these properties. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

No photography of home interiors will be permitted.