LA MESA TO HOST VIRTUAL FLAG DAY PARADE

Source: City of La Mesa

May 27, 2021 (La Mesa) - The La Mesa Flag Day Parade will not be held again this year but the annual tradition will be brought to life through a new online event. For this year’s salute to “Old Glory," a two-week long virtual event will run from Monday, May 31 through June 14, 2021. The first 100 households to sign up to participate will receive a take-home kit with activities, themed accessories and a guide to participating in tasks to complete their Flag Day Virtual Parade bingo card. Completed cards can be submitted for an opportunity to win great summer prizes.

Sponsorship opportunities for La Mesa businesses are available and will be recognized in both printed and digital materials. Businesses are also encouraged to include a themed special or deal for the two-week event to encourage community members to get out and support local merchants. All donations go into an endowment fund to help with costs for future parades.

For more information or to register for your take-home kit, contact FlagDayHelp@cityoflamesa.us or visit the City website at cityoflamesa.us/1665/Flag-Day-Parade.





