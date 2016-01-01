La Mesa hosting Home Energy Fair in March

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 5, 2026 (La Mesa) -- With San Diego County residents navigating some of the highest utility rates in the nation, learning about ways to save is becoming increasingly important.

With that in mind, a Home Energy Fair is coming starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at the La Mesa Library. The four-hour fair will offer residents a direct line to energy experts and ways to find financial relief.

The event comes at a critical time.

According to EnergySage , San Diego County residents pay an average of 39 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) -- 98% higher than the national average. With the typical local household bill around $360 per month, the Fair will share ways to bridge the gap between rising costs and available solutions.

La Mesa's website that shares information about the event says that attendees can enter to win "Smart thermostats" -- which are proven to save up to 10 percent annually on utility bills by automatically adjusting temperatures during peak time-of-use" hours.

There will also be opportunities to win LED lightbulbs. LED lighting can reduce energy use by 50 percent to 75 percent.

The La Mesa website said that energy experts will be onsite to help homeowners and renters with energy needs and challenges. There will be an opportunity to sign up for reduced utility rates, and information about receiving rebates and incentives for energy-saving projects.

Energy efficiency is no longer just a "green" choice; for many. Shifting home energy habits is more financially impactful than ever. According to the U.S. Department of Energy , simple upgrades like sealing air leaks and adding insulation can cut heating and cooling costs by 20 percent to 50 percent.