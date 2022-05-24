LA MESA HOSTS 23RD ANNUAL FLAG DAY PARADE JUNE 4

East County News Service

May 24, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Flag Day Parade salutes “Old Glory” at the 23rd annual event on Saturday, June 4. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m., marching west through the La Mesa Village along La Mesa Blvd. to Acacia. The parade will be led by the United States Marine Corps 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Grossmont High School Navy Junior ROTC Color Guard. This year’s Grand Marshal will be healthcare and essential workers from Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Cheer on marching bands, active and retired military members, service clubs, and youth groups.

“The La Mesa Flag Day Parade is an exciting annual tradition,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis. “We look forward to gathering together again after two years to celebrate Flag Day and honor the essential workers from our local Sharp Grossmont Hospital.”

About the Flag Day Parade:

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022 | 10 a.m.

What: Flag Day Parade

Where: Along La Mesa Blvd., University Ave., and Memorial Dr.

The La Mesa Community Relations and Veterans Commission will be providing free ice cream bars at “The Lookout” at Legacy Park on the corner of La Mesa Boulevard, 4th Street and Allison Avenue, while supplies last.

Limited parking will be available in the Civic Center parking lot, located at Date Street across from the La Mesa Police station. The City encourages you to walk or take public transportation to this event.

In addition to donations from community members, the La Mesa Flag Day Parade is sponsored by EDCO and the La Mesa Village Association. For more information, contact FlagDayHelp@cityoflamesa.us or visit the City’s website. All San Diego county residents and their families are invited to share in this free and fun event.