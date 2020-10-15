LA MESA HOSTS ANNUAL PARK APPRECIATION DAY

Source: City of La Mesa

October 15, 2020 (La Mesa) - The public is invited to participate in the City of La Mesa’s annual Park Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Projects are arranged for households to remain socially distanced while helping beautify La Mesa parks and public spaces. Volunteers are requested to sign-up ahead of time for their project at http://bit.ly/ParkAppreciation2020 or by calling 619.667.1300.

Participants should bring gloves, tools and wear closed-toe shoes, in addition to wearing a face covering while in the park. The first 200 registered households will receive a swag bag on the day of cleanup.

Funding for this event comes from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) Urban and Community Forestry Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) grant programs.

For more information about the event, visit www.cityoflamesa.us/specialevents, call 619.667.1300 or email recreation@cityoflamesa.us.