LA MESA ISSUES EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION, BUT HAS NO COVID-19 CASES

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis

March 13, 2020 (La Mesa) – “In order to assure that the City of La Mesa is eligible to receive any available and necessary disaster relief funds, we have declared a formal state of emergencies,” La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis announced today.

The city encourages all residents, businesses and visitors to take appropriate precautions and is taking measures to protect city employees.

“The most important guideline is that if you are sick please stay home,” the mayor’s letter states.

He notes that the city will follow state guidelines by postponing large group events of 250 people or more.