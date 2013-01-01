LA MESA LIFESTYLES MAGAZINE LAUNCHES

May 11,  2021 (La Mesa) -- Thousands of La Mesa residents saw a surprise in their mailboxes recently with the launch of a beautiful new glossy magazine called La Mesa Lifestyles. (View the debut edition: click here)

The magazine is the latest release from local publishing house Local Umbrella Media which directly mails community publications for over 100,000 homes in local neighborhoods throughout San Diego County.

Local residents were treated to features on local history including the Mt. Helix Artists’ Colony, real estate information, community stories, food features and more in the full-color initial edition.

Future monthly issues to follow each month will be even more robust and feature local businesses, personalities, events and more.

Local Umbrella plans to add several more East County neighborhoods later this year.

For more information, you can reach the publisher, Brad Weber, at Brad@LocalUmbrella.com



 


