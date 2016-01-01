La Mesa Lions, Lemon Grove Lions partner for fundraising dinner

East County News Service East County News Service

Feb. 11, 2026 (Lemon Grove) — The sweet aroma of garlic and simmered marinara sauce will fill the air in Lemon Grove later this month when two East County Lions Clubs partner for a night of food and philanthropy.

Both local chapters are members of Lions Clubs International , the world's largest service organization. Founded in 1917, the association has nearly 1 1/2 million members globally.

The Lemon Grove Lions Club has served the community for more than 50 years, and is a frequent partner for the Lemon Grove School District, recently donating beanies, backpacks and food to students and families in need.

The La Mesa Lions Club was chartered in 1949 and among its service, provides scholarships for local seniors, also supporting StandUp For Kids and the San Diego Rescue Mission

Organizers David Shaw and Joanne Burke have designed the fundraiser to be more than just a meal. In addition to the classic spaghetti dinner, the night will feature a live DJ, a s ilent auction and raffle, and an opportunity for f ellowship with a no-host bar.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children and can be secured by c ontacting David Shaw at shawde@cox.net and p ayments can also be mailed to Joanne Burke at 2910 Buena Vista Ave., Lemon Grove, CA 91945, with checks made payable to La Mesa Lions Club.