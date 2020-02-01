LA MESA MAILMAN KILLED BY HIT AND RUN DRIVER ON DEHESA RD.; JULIAN MAN CHARGED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via Featheringill Mortuary

February 1, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa resident Kevin Charles Wilson 56, was struck by a Mitsubishi Mirage while riding his bicycle Jan. 20 on Dehesa Rd. near Singing Hills Golf Course in rural East County. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

A mail carrier for 25 years at the Andrew Jackson Post Office at 6401 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego, Wilson was an alumni of Grossmont High School and San Diego State University. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cavanaugh-Wilson, of La Mesa and his mother, Pearl Ellis (Art) of Ramona, according to his obituary

The driver, Craig Wendell Nelson, 56, of Julian, was on probation when he reportedly veered into the bicycle lane and struck Wilson. Nelson did not stop after the accident, instead driving off and later parking his vehicle on Sloane Canyon Road. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was found hiding in brush with help from a helicopter search, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.