LA MESA MAN, 21, DIES IN EL CAJON CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

September 17, 2022 (La Mesa) – Peyton Pablo Manning Nurse, 21, of La Mesa, died of injuries sustained in a vehicle crash on August 17 in El Cajon. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to El Cajon Police.

Nurse was driving a white sedan south on State Route 67 when he exited the freeway, failed to make a left-hand turn onto Broadway in El Cajon and struck a traffic signal pole while traveling around 45 miles per hour.

Bystanders found him and called 911. Paramedics transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where doctors determined he had no signs of neurological recovery.





He remained comatose and was declared brain dead the next day, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.