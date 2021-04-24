LA MESA MAN SHOT AND KILLED BY MASKED MEN

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

April 24, 2021 (La Mesa) – A 22-year-old man has died after answering a knock on the door of his apartment shortly after midnight. Witnesses inside the apartment told police that two black men in ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts were outside; one fired three shots at the victim, striking him twice, according to Lt. Gregory Runge with La Mesa Police.

The shooting occurred at 4306 Echo Court, Unit A, in La Mesa at 12:26 a.m. Police officers responding to several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots found the victim unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck.

“Officers administered CPR to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died during surgery at the hospital,” says Lt. Runge.

The suspects fled on foot southbound on Echo Court and then eastbound on Echo Drive. Their identities and motive are unknown.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us . You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com ).