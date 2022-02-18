LA MESA MONTHLY MARKET FEB. 26

East County News Service

February 18, 2022 (La Mesa) – You’re invited to “find your treasure” at the La Mesa Monthly Market. The next event is Saturday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8200 La Mesa Blvd. in the heart of the La Mesa downtown village, organized by Pacific Coast Market.

Shop for items from over forty local small businesses with handmade gifts and more. You can also savor foods and vie for raffle prizes in a family-friendly environment; pets are welcome.

