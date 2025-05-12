LA MESA MOTORCYCLIST KILLED, TWO INJURED IN COLLISION ON AVOCADO

East County News Service

May 12, 2025 (La Mesa) – A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday night proved deadly for a 22-year-old La Mesa man.

He was riding a 2017 Ducati motorcycle northbound on Avocado Blvd. just south of Explorer Road in La Mesa with a female passenger, 20, from El Cajon just after 8 p.m. when a 2019 Ford Explorer driven by a La Mesa man, 40, tried to make a turn from southbound Avocado onto Explorer Road, causing a head-on crash, according to the CHP.

“The impact of the crash caused the rider and passenger of the Ducati to be ejected onto the roadway. The rider of the Ducati succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel,” says Officer Jasmine Lopez.

The passenger of the Ducati was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“Most crashes caused by failing to yield are preventable,” says CHP Captain Monteagudo. “Slow down, double-check before turning, and give the right-of-way when required. One small action can prevent a tragedy.”





