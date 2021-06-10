LA MESA OFFERS FREE SUMMER CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Source: City of La Mesa

Photo: Creative Commons image CC by NC via Bing

June 10, 2021 (La Mesa) – You’re invited to come to enjoy a line-up of local bands at La Mesa’s “Sundays at Six” free summer concert series. Grab a picnic and lawn chair and relax in the outdoor amphitheater at Harry Griffen Park located at 9550 Milden Street from 6-7 p.m. Sundays starting June 20 through July 25.

On June 20th, La Mesa kicks off summer with the crowning of Miss La Mesa prior to the first concert. The full lineup is:

June 20: Barbwire – Country

June 27: It’s Captain J & the Jive Crew – Yacht Rock

July 4: Break – Happy Independence Day

July 11: Solid Brass – Funk, Soul, R&B

July 18: Rachel Aldous & the Road Home – Blue Grass

July 25 Breez’n – Variety

The Sundays at Six Summer Concerts are sponsored by EDCO Disposal, Grahovac Construction, Laurie MacDonald of Coldwell Banker West, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the City of La Mesa, and the La Mesa Park and Recreation Foundation. For more information, go to cityoflamesa.us/specialevents, email friends@lamesaparks.org or call 619.667.1300.