LA MESA OKTOBERFEST GOES VIRTUAL OCT. 2-4 WITH STREAMING OOMPAH BANDS, BREWMASTER TASTINGS AND PARTY PACKS TO GO

Now you can lounge in your lederhosen at home, or shop specials in the village

By Miriam Raftery

August 25, 2020 (La Mesa) -- Since 1973, the La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting Oktoberfest revelers from across San Diego and Southern California for three free days of festive live music, German food, and steins filled to the brim with German and Craft Beer! In light of COVID-19 safety protocols, the La Mesa Oktoberfest this year brings you a reimagined weekend of festivities, keeping with this La Mesa tradition with a free La Mesa Oktoberfest Online that you can savor at home—or an optional “Party Pack” upgrade.

On Saturday, October 3rd from noon to 6 p.m., you can enjoy an afternoon of Munich-inspired festivities including Oompah bands, bier tastings, craft demos and friendly competitions.

“We are bringing the best of the La Mesa Oktoberfest right to you!” a press release from the La Mesa Village Association states. “Whether you are lounging in your backyard blow up pool in your lederhosen or spending this time isolating out of San Diego, you will get to participate in the La Mesa experience from your phone or computer, tablet or tv! Meet us on screen and…Oans, zwoa, drei, g’suffa!”

Organizers will be streaming the chicken dance and German sing-a-longs with plenty of time for the polka.

If you are looking for an upgrade, reserve a Party Pack filled with Deutche goods. Grab your steins and get ready to "Prost!” (Cheers!) with the Prost Pack of German biers paired with a one-of-a-kind Brewmaster tastings, a commemorative t-shirt and a party making Chicken Hat. Craving the salt of a warm Bavarian pretzel? Or the tang of Kraut atop your brat? German foodie favorite boxes are available for order so you can bring the flavors of the Fest to your home.

All weekend from Friday, October 2nd through Sunday, October 4th, the quaint businesses of the La Mesa Village will also offer dynamic deals and specials in true Oktoberfest style.

Visit your favorite shops and save as you get holiday shopping started early or enjoy some of your favorite community cuisines as you dine outdoors or order food for your home. Utilize the new search functionality of the LaMesaOktoberfest.org website to find local businesses and unique offerings for the Oktoberfest weekend.

The La Mesa Oktoberfest has a reputation for topping its traditions and creating dynamic community based Bavarian festivities that San Diegans of all ages can partake in. For 2020, the La Mesa Oktoberfest will stream to you live and include host of deals in La Mesa businesses.

“All the while,” organizers pledge, “our team of lederhosen clad creators will be working on ways to bring the 2021 festival back to the streets of La Mesa.”

For more information, to see the full La Mesa Oktoberfest Online schedule and to purchase Party Packs, visit LaMesaOktoberfest.org.