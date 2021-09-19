LA MESA OKTOBERFEST OCT.1-3 FEATURES BEER GARDENS, RIDES, LIVE MUSIC AND MORE

By Miriam Raftery

September 19, 2021 (La Mesa) – The 48th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest returns October 1-3 with all of the event’s traditional activities including three bier gardens, Gluckglich games, Dackeldorft Daschsund Village, a Ferris wheel, Kinder Karneval, craft fair, over 100 vendors, live music including oompah bands, dancing, traditional and international foods and more.

The hours are:

Friday, October 1st - 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Saturday, October 2nd - 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Sunday, October 3rd - 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, or to rent a booth, visit the official La Mesa Oktoberfest website.