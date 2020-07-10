LA MESA PLANS TWO MEETINGS JULY 14: AGENDAS INCLUDE LEASE OF FORMER POLICE STATION SITE, HOMELESS GRANT, SEWER FEE CHANGES, AND FUTURE TOWNHALL ON PROTEST AND RIOT

By Miriam Raftery

July 10, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa City Council will hold two meetings on Tuesday, July 14: a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by the regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Council meeting, both via teleconference.

At the 5 p.m. special session, Council will discuss whether to consider a potential ground lease of the old police station site at the southeast corner of Allison and Date avenues to USA Properties Fund for a housing project. A closed session conference with a real property negotiator will follow the special session.

During the 6 p.m. meeting, the agenda includes:

A presentation by the Climate Action Campaign

Interviews with applicants for city boards and commissions

Shifting sewer service charges to the county property tax roll

Consideration of a grant application to the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program fund homeless services in La Mesa



A proposal by Mayor Mark Arapostathis and Councilmember Akilah Weber to hold a future town hall meeting on the May 30 events that included protests, a confrontation at the police station, and an ensuing riot.

For full information including how to participate in the meetings, visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/agendacenter.

Agenda for 5 p.m. meeting

Agenda for 6 p.m. meeting