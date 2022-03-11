LA MESA POLICE DEPARTMENT PURCHASES SCHOOL SAFETY PATROL EQUIPMENT

Source: City of La Mesa

March 11, 2022 (La Mesa) - “It is important that the commuting public is always mindful of the increase in children in and around our neighborhoods before and after school,” Sergeant Tim Purdy said.

“Children should never feel in danger when traveling to or leaving from school, and it is up to everyone, whether they are driving, walking or biking, to be safe in school zones.”

This week, the La Mesa Police Department delivered more than $1900 worth of traffic safety equipment to all six (6) of the La Mesa Spring Valley School District Elementary Schools within the City of La Mesa.

The equipment that was delivered was handheld stop signs, with longer extended handles if needed, which remind drivers to come to a complete stop at school crossings. These signs will be used by safety patrol and crossing guards to keep our kids safe when walking in the crosswalks leading to and from the schools. The signs are perfect for student drop-off and pick-up areas. The La Mesa Police Department’s Traffic Unit works with safety patrol and crossing guards to keep kids safe as they walk to and from school each day.

“No matter how children get to school, it is important to pay attention and look out for one another,” Sergeant Tim Purdy said. “We all have places to go, and for many of us, that involves picking up and dropping off kids.” The La Mesa Police Department reminds the public to make sure children are safe. Always be on the lookout for children when traveling around schools, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.