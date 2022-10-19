LA MESA POLICE RECEIVE $100,000 GRANT TO DETER UNSAFE BEHAVIORS AND INCREASE ROAD SAFETY

Source: La Mesa Police Department

October 19, 2022 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Police Department has been awarded a $100,000.00 Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads LMPD will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

• High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

• Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

• Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

• Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, bicycle and pedestrian safety.

• Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

• Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DR

• The purchase of speed feedback signs that can be deployed throughout the community.

The grant program will run through September 2023. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.