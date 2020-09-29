LA MESA POLICE RELEASE NUMEROUS PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS WHO LOOTED PIERRE’S JEWELERS ON MAY 30-31

25 arrests made so far, including 4 La Mesa residents

East County News Service

September 29, 2020 (La Mesa) -- As a result of the civil unrest event that occurred in La Mesa on May 30th – May 31st, 2020, over 50 crimes, including arson, vandalism, burglary, and theft, were reported by victims and documented by the La Mesa Police Department. Although the exact amount of damage is still being calculated, it can be reported that these crimes resulted in millions of dollars of losses to victims in the local area.

In the months since the civil unrest, the La Mesa Police Department’s investigative units have made these cases a priority and have worked diligently to identify and arrest individuals suspected of committing criminal acts during this event. To date, twenty-five (25) individuals have either been arrested or have had charges sought against them for various crimes, including arson, burglary, looting, rioting, possession of a firearm, and felony vandalism. Of those, 25, four individuals arrested or suspected of criminal acts are residents of La Mesa and the remaining 21 reside elsewhere in San Diego County.

In the coming weeks, the La Mesa Police Department will be seeking the public’s help in its efforts to continue to identify persons of interest from the incident. The first case we will be highlighting is the burglary and looting of Pierre’s Jewelers. Attached to this press release are still images from surveillance video taken on the night of May 30th, 2020. In the coming weeks, the La Mesa Police Department will be seeking the public’s help in its efforts to continue to identify persons of interest from the incident. The first case we will be highlighting is the burglary and looting of Pierre’s Jewelers. Attached to this press release are still images from surveillance video taken on the night of May 30th, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of any of the individuals in these photos, they are asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-7532 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. They may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com). They can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.