LA MESA POLICE RELEASE NUMEROUS PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS WHO LOOTED PIERRE’S JEWELERS ON MAY 30-31

In the months since the civil unrest, the La Mesa Police Department’s investigative units have made these cases a priority and have worked diligently to identify and arrest individuals suspected of committing criminal acts during this event. To date, twenty-five (25) individuals have either been arrested or have had charges sought against them for various crimes, including arson, burglary, looting, rioting, possession of a firearm, and felony vandalism. Of those, 25, four individuals arrested or suspected of criminal acts are residents of La Mesa and the remaining 21 reside elsewhere in San Diego County.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of any of the individuals in these photos, they are asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-7532 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. They may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com). They can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Recent comments