LA MESA POLICE RELEASE VIDEOS OF LESLIE FURCRON INCIDENT, IDENTIFY OFFICER INVOLVED

Photo: Detective Eric Knudson with La Mesa Chamber of Commerce President Mary England during "Salute to Local Heroes" event, where he was honored in 2018

July 23, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police today identified the officer who fired a beanbag that struck protester Leslie Furcron on the forehead during a chaotic protest outside the LMPD station on May 30, 2020, seriously injuring the Lemon Grove grandmother. Police also release two body camera videos of the incident, as well as a critical incident video and additional information.

Detective Eric Knudson, a 12-year veteran of the LMPD, fired the bean-bag round from an elevated patio approximately 96 feet away. Knudson was hailed in 2018 as a “local hero” by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, when Police Chief Walt Vasquez praised him as “the nicest guy.”

Body cam footage makes clear that Furcron had hurled an object, believed to be a can, toward police and an officer’s voice is heard saying “That was the guy who’s throwing things. The guy who is down right now.”

According to a statement prepared by the department, the incident came after officers were “continuously attacked and struck with large (baseball-to-softball sized) rocks, water bottles (many of which were frozen) and pots and pans” for several hours.

“The police station was seriously vandalized, to include acts of arson, spray painting and the breaking of windows. … La Mesa City Hall and (its) council chambers sustained extensive fire and looting damage,” the statement reads.

A video released by police on the incident also includes dispatch audio and photos indicated fire ablaze in the police parking lot. An unlawful assembly had been declared at 5:09 p.m., shortly after an act of arson was committed in the front plaza and protesters began throwing rocks at officers. Multiple orders to disperse were also given. City Hall down the block had also been set ablaze.

Furcron was standing near a Civic Center sign when she was struck by the bean bag round at 8:16 p.m.. Video shows a barrage of objects, some striking officers, shortly before she was struck and seriously injured by the beanbag, which was embedded between her eyes. Protesters picked up Furcron approximately one minute after she was hit and carried her to a vehicle, which transported her away from the station.