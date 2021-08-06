LA MESA POLICE SEEK ARMED HOT-PROWL BURGLARS WHO STRUCK RESIDENT

By Miriam Raftery

August 6, 2021 (La Mesa) – Two masked men reportedly armed with handguns broke into a home in the 7600 block of Eastridge Drive in La Mesa last night around 9:21 and struck a resident who was home at the time.

La Mesa Police officers responded to a call from the reporting party, who was monitoring cameras and saw two subjects break into the residence. When officers arrived, they located the injured resident, who said both suspects had been armed with handguns and fled out the back toward Seattle Drive.

Officers searched the area with assistance from several canine teams from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and El Cajon Police Department. A drone team also responded to assist with searching the area. Residents received alert notifications to shelter in place, but after a three-hour search of the area, officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Suspect #1 Description: Black male, approximately 20 yrs. old, 6’0” tall, muscular build, wearing a ski mask and a surgical mask covering his mouth and nose.

Suspect #2 Description: Black male, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and neon gloves, approximately 20 yrs. old, 5’8” tall, muscular build, wearing a ski mask and a surgical mask covering his mouth and nose.

If you have any information on this case, please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.