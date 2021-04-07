LA MESA POLICE SEEK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN RED DODGE CHARGER

East County News Service East County News Service

April 7, 2021 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police seek public help to locate a suspect who robbed the Denny’s on Alvarado Road shortly after 1 p.m. today, then fled in a red Dodge Charger (license 5YVT249).

A caller reported the robber at 1:10 p.m. The robber told the Denny’s clerk that he had a gun and demanded cash from the register. No weapon was actually seen and there were no injuries.

The suspect fled with the cash; the vehicle was last seen driving onto the westbound I-8 ramp from Lake Murray Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 20’s, approximately 5’9” tall, wearing a gaiter-style mask, glasses, blue or light grey sweatpants, a red hat, black jacket, and white basketball or running shoes.