LA MESA POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING: $1,000 REWARD OFFERED

By Miriam Raftery

Photo by Diane Granander

Update August 21, 2022: The victim has been identified as Joseph "J.C." Curtis, 44, a father of four who lived nearby the gas station.

August 12, 2022 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police are asking for public help to locate a man suspected of shooting and killing another man this morning in front of the Speedway Express gas station at the corner of University and Park avenues.

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting the shooting. They found the victim on the sidewalk and immediately provided aid. The victim, a 44-year-old man from La Mesa, was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, but “tragically was pronounced deceased,” says Lieutenant. Katy Lynch.

She adds, “Initial information gathered by investigators has revealed that the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight. The suspect then shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene in a dark colored smaller SUV or similar style vehicle, westbound on University Avenue.”

The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his early to mid-30s. He was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans and was accompanied by a heavy-set Hispanic female.

“The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown, but investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Lt. Lynch says.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic for westbound University Avenue from Parks Avenue were closed for several hours while detectives from the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigation Unit conducted their investigation at the scene, but has since been reopened.

La Mesa Police Department is asking that anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident or anyone who has any information on this case to please call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.

You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.