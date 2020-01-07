LA MESA POLICE SEEK WITNESSES TO CRASH NEAR GROSSMONT CENTER: INJURED PEDESTRIAN UNIDENTIFIED; DRIVER ARRESTED

By Miriam Raftery

January 7, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police seek witnesses to a serious injury accident that occurred at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Grossmont Center Drive and Center Drive. Police also seek the identity of the victim, a white male pedestrian in his 50s who was struck while crossing the street by a 2004 Nissan SUV.

The victim suffered a compound fracture to his lower right leg and a fractured left hip, according to Lt. Brian Stoney. “Unfortunately he did not have any identification on him and we have not been able to positively identify him at this time,” he said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk into a marked crosswalk on Grossmont Center Drive heading east. Witnesses stated that the Do Not Walk signal was on.

The driver, Brandon West, 41 of Poway, was travelling eastbound on Center Drive, making a right turn onto southbound Grossmont Center Drive, when he collided with the pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses state that the traffic signal was red and the driver did not stop before making the turn.

When the officers arrived on scene a few minutes later they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway with a broken leg. The driver of the vehicle had stopped and waited at the scene, along with several witnesses. LMPD officers began to render first aid to the injured victim until paramedics arrived and took over. The victim sustained serious injuries and was quickly transported to the hospital.

“West is currently on DUI Probation with several prior drug and alcohol related arrests,” Lt. Stoney states. He adds that during the collision investigation, officers determined that West was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested for felony driving under the influence of drugs, causing serious bodily Injury.

The public is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 if they have any information regarding this incident.