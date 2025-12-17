La Mesa Police share results of DUI checkpoint

Source: La Mesa Police

December 17, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Police Department held a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, December 12, between 6:30 p.m. and midnight, at 4900 Spring Street. Although no motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 880 vehicles were screened, and one driver was arrested for having a D.U.I. warrant. Five drivers were cited for driving without a license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data indicating impaired-driving-related crash incidents. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The La Mesa Police Department is committed to reducing traffic fatalities to zero as part of the City’s Vision Zero plan.