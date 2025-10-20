La Mesa raises parking meter fees

By Miriam Raftery

October 20, 2025 (La Mesa) -- If you plan to park in La Mesa, you’ll be paying more for meters starting in January.

The City Council has approved doubling parking meter rates from 75 cents an hour to $1.50 an hour for all 433 meters in the downtown village. It’s the first price rise in 20 years.

In addition, parking permits will be consolidated into one tier at $80 per quarter or $288 per year. Businesses may purchase no more than five permits for their employees.

“The updates aim to improve parking management and fund maintenance, public improvements, and enhancements in the Downtown Village,” says city manager Greg Humora in a newsletter to residents. The fee hikes are expected to bring in an extra $273,000 a year in revenue.

The plan was proposed by the La Mesa Community Parking Commission in July. The City Council asked staff to prepare a specific proposal, which the Council approved last Tuesday.

Meter parking will remain free on Sundays and holidays, and between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. on other days of the week.