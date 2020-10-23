LA MESA RENTAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM ACCEPTING SECOND ROUND OF APPLICATIONS NOV. 2 THRU NOV. 4

East County News Service

October 23, 2020 (La Mesa) -- In an effort to further assist renters during the coronavirus pandemic, Home Start will be accepting a second round of applications for the La Mesa Rental Assistance Program starting Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. through Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Beginning on November 2nd, applications can be completed online at https://home-start.org/city-of-la-mesa-rental-assistance or submitted at the office of Home Start located at 333 E. Main Street in El Cajon.

Applicants may qualify for one to three months of assistance for past due rent for a maximum amount of $5,000. Assistance may cover past due balances for rent beginning no earlier than March 1, 2020.

For additional requirements and information about the program, potential applicants should contact Home Start via email at lamesarentalassistance@gmail.com or call (619) 405.7058.


