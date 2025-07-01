LA MESA SEEKING FINANCE DIRECTOR

East County News ServicesAug. 18, 2025 (La Mesa) – The city of La Mesa is seeking a finance director to take the place of interim Director of Finance John Herrera.

The city has an advertisement running in California City News.

The full-time position with a salary range of $178,672 - $217,193 is being advertised by Koff Associates and will stay open until it is filled.

Koff Associates writes that the first review date will be Sept. 19.

Over the past several months, the Finance Department has been led by Herrera who “has made significant strides in strengthening internal processes,” the ad reads.

The transitional period has laid a solid foundation for long-term success of La Mesa’s accounting systems, with renewed focus on collaboration and efficiency for the organization.

The listing notes that the position is a “hands on” leadership role that oversees all functions of the Finance Department – including accounting, sewer billing, receivables and purchasing – “ensuring the integrity, transparency and accuracy of the city’s financial systems.”

It also shares that the staff in the finance department is eager to expand accounting skills and the job could include teaching finance staff accounting principles and best practices.

The job includes delivering timely financial statements and budget reports, strategic and complex administrative support to the city manager, managing department operations, and working collaboratively with city departments, external agencies and the La Mesa community, which is about 60,000 residents strong.

More details on the position are here.