LA MESA SEEKS BOARD AND COMMISSION MEMBERS

Want to make a difference in your community? The City of La Mesa is currently recruiting volunteer members for several Boards and Commissions. The application deadline is July 1 at 5:30 p.m.

These are the boards and commissions with current openings:

To apply for a board or commission submit a completed application to the City Clerk’s office.



Applicants will be invited to interview with the City Council at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Appointments to all boards and commissions are made by the Mayor with the approval of the City Council, except for the Planning Commission and Community Services Commission, which are appointed by the City Council.

Visit the Boards and Commissions webpage for more info: bit.ly/4dvPMS3