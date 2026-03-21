La Mesa 'State of the City' address: Crime rates drop, infrastructure work surges

Story and photos by Karen Pearlman Story and photos by Karen Pearlman

March 21, 2026 (La Mesa) -- A double-digit decline in property crime and a record-breaking year for road repairs in La Mesa were some of the highlights shared by La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis earlier this month.

In his "State of the City" address shared by the city on March 11 and available on YouTube here , Arapostathis said that La Mesa reported an 11% reduction in property crime alongside substantial drops in commercial burglaries and auto thefts in 2025.

Arapostathis also lauded the city’s development pipeline, noting the issuance of about 1,500 permits as well as the launch of five pre-approved "fast-track" ADU designs to tackle housing affordability.

The city shared more department highlights of 2025 on its website here

Arapostathis characterized the past year as one "defined by progress."

"We are investing in programs that support our residents and businesses, continuing to build a thriving community that we're all proud to call home," Arapostathis said.

Arapostathis said that 2025 began with a heavy focus on infrastructure work and improvement and preventative maintenance.

The city successfully negotiated a Regional Wastewater Disposal Agreement ensuring reliable wastewater service for the next 40 years and completed The Boulevard Drive Storm Drain Improvement Project, which involved the installation of a 20-foot double box culvert at 69th Street and University Avenue to alleviate chronic flooding.

The city’s Public Works department stayed busy treating 2.5 million square feet of roadway with slurry seal, what Arapostathis described as the largest project of its kind in city history. Public Works completed more than 100 safety work orders, including the Village bollard project and traffic calming measures.

Arapostathis attributed the city's ability to fund these projects to a "strong and balanced" 2025-27 biennial budget.

Sustainability took on greater meaning in 2025 with the city's launch of an E-bike incentive pilot program, which Arapostathis said helped 41 residents swap out their car trips. The city also hired its first-ever Community Cleanup Coordinator, a move that resulted in the removal of 30,000 pounds of trash and the return of about 500 abandoned shopping carts.

"While we have a dedicated person working hard every day, keeping La Mesa beautiful takes all of us," Arapostathis said, then championing Litter Free La Mesa volunteers who cleared another 1,000 pounds of debris.

While celebrating successes, Arapostathis's address took a somber turn to honor La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 20, 2025.

"Her strength, courage, and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arapostathis said. "As we honor her legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to standing together. We are one strong community."

In other safety highlights, Heartland Fire & Rescue maintained its elite status, earning an ISO Class 1 rating. This places the department in the top 1% of fire districts nationwide, Arapostathis said.

The city’s approach to public safety also extended to its most vulnerable, as the Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement team expanded. La Mesa's HOME helped 62 individuals find permanent housing in 2025, bringing the total to 204 since the program’s inception in 2021.

La Mesa's Parks and Recreation Department saw a surge in engagement, including an 18% jump in aquatics enrollment and 11,000 meals served to seniors at the Adult Enrichment Center. Arapostathis also highlighted the downtown village's Walkway of the Stars, and celebrated longtime volunteer Carol Lockwood for her 4,000 hours of service.

City Manager Greg Humora echoed the Mayor’s optimism, noting that the achievements of 2025 are just the beginning.

"The video presentation also spotlighted ongoing initiatives that will carry forward into 2026, reflecting our commitment to long-term sustainability and innovation," Humora said.

Arapostathis concluded his address by looking toward the future of local commerce, citing the Grossmont Center "refresh" and Costco expansion (including more gas pumps) as signs of a healthy economy.