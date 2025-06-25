LA MESA SUNDAYS AT SIX CONCERT SERIES CONTINUES

The Navy Southwest Band, shown here in 2013, is a regular part of the Sundays at Six summer concert series in La Mesa. (Photo by Karen Pearlman)

East County News Services

June 25, 2025 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa's Sundays at Six summer concert series continues this Sunday, June 29, with variety dance band Breez'n taking the stage from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harry Griffen Park.

This Sunday's free concert will also include the crowning of Miss La Mesa 2025, a person who will take over for the current Miss La Mesa, Samantha Luevano.

The 2025 Sundays at Six series started Sunday, June 22 and runs through July 27 at the amphitheater at the park at 9550 Milden St. near Grossmont High School in La Mesa

The rest of the summer lineup is as follows: That Beatles Cover Band on July 6, Coronado Big Band jazz orchestra on July 13, Taylor Johns and The Contraband playing country hits on July 20 and Sonic Epidemic playing 1970s horn-based tunes on July 27.

The Sundays at Six summer concer series began in 2012 -- and Breez'n was one of the bands that played in that first lineup.

For more information, visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/409/Special-Events