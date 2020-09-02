LA MESA VILLAGE ASSOCIATION TO IMPLEMENT DECORATIVE FLAGPOLE BANNERS IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA VILLAGE

Source: La Mesa Village Association

September 2, 2020 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Village Association (LMVA) has announced that they are coordinating the installation of lamp post banners along La Mesa Blvd. between Acacia and 4th Street in the heart of downtown La Mesa to further promote the City of La Mesa, local downtown businesses and events as well as bring additional beautification to the Village.

There will be a total of 42 banners attached to the decorative lamp posts located along La Mesa Boulevard featuring three different banner “themes”, including general downtown messages such as the City’s “Dine|Shop|Explore” campaign, the various LMVA events such as the La Mesa Classic Car Show, and finally, local business banners. The LMVA will be responsible for the banner design, development, and maintenance.

“Our goal for the lamp post banners is twofold,” states Teri Favro, LMVA Chair and owner of Amethyst Moon. “First, we want to further beautify La Mesa Village with tasteful and colorful banners along the boulevard. Second, we want to showcase the many attributes that make the Village such a special place to ‘Dine|Shop|Explore’ in order to further brand awareness and draw business to our downtown community, which is needed now more than ever with the ongoing restrictions from COVID19 the past six months.”

“The revenue generated from the flagpole banner program will be used for future LMVA sponsored events as well as promoting the downtown Village businesses year-round,” added Wes Troy, LMVA Co-Chair and GM at La Mesa Lumber & Hardware.

The business banners will be available to “rent” in 3-month increments. Rental of the banners will be on a first come, first serve basis to LMVA member businesses, and coordinated by the LMVA Village Improvement Project Committee. Complete information about the banner pogram and the application process can be found on the LMVA website at www.LaMesaVillageAssociation.org

The LMVA is projecting to have the flagpole banners installed by the beginning of October 2020.

