LA MESA VILLAGE DOWNTOWN DISTRICT SIGN IS 83 PERCENT FUNDED - LOOKING TO COMMUNITY AND BUSINESSES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON TO GET TO THE FINISH LINE

East County News Service

December 10, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The La Mesa Village Association (LMVA) continues to fundraise for the much-anticipated downtown district sign that will be a beautiful new focal point in the La Mesa Village.

The organization is raising money by selling tiles and brass plaques that will adorn the base of the sign to residents and businesses to fund the project.

“The project is entirely funded by the community. This is not a city funded project,” states LMVA Chair, Theresa Favro. “The holiday season is a great time to make a purchase as a gift for a loved one, in memory of someone special, or end of year charitable donation,” comments Theresa Favro. “You’re becoming a piece of La Mesa history with your donation.”

In order to move to the construction phase, the LMVA must have full funding secured. The project is currently 83 percent funded, with an impressive $330,000+ already raised since July 2022.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the support we have received thus far. We are now reaching out to our community to let them know we still have tiles as well as the brass plaques available for purchase,” states Pam Rader, LMVA Treasurer/Secretary. “This has been a labor of love on the part of so many to get to this point. We are looking forward to moving on to the next phase where the community will be able to attend painting parties to decorate their purchased tiles that will adorn the base of the district sign.”

The Downtown District Sign will be located in the heart of the Village at La Mesa Blvd. and Palm Ave. and will consist of two columns of brass plaques around the top and a total of 1,512 hand-painted 4”x4” ceramic tiles. Through the Leave a Legacy Tile and Plaque Fundraiser, businesses and residents have a unique opportunity to give back to their community by making a donation for one of these plaques and/or tile(s).

Interested donors can easily purchase a brass plaque and/or tile(s) by filling out the form on the LMVA website at www.lamesavillageassociation.org . Additionally, a booth will be set up at the annual La Mesa Holiday in the Village event on Saturday, December 3rd from noon to 9pm to make a payment and/or purchase a tile(s) or plaque.

The LMVA entered a partnership with the La Mesa Park & Recreation Foundation (LMPRF) to be their fiscal sponsor, who provides fiduciary oversight, financial management (collecting and administering the funds) and other administrative services for the project.