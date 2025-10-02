Labor Council hosts protest today over ICE raids, shutdown impacts and "escalating attacks on the working class"

East County News Service

October 2, 2025 (San Diego) – With the Trump administration shutting down the federal government and thus critical services for the working class, the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, AFL-CIO will host its weekly “ICE Out of San Diego” rally—this time, bringing together workers, immigrants, and allies to condemn the Trump administration’s escalating attacks on the working class.

The rally at 10 a.m. today will be at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 880 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101

From hotel workers arrested in parking lots after their shifts to restaurant employees targeted in militarized South Park raids”, ICE is terrorizing San Diegans while the Supreme Court greenlights racial profiling. These actions are part of a broader strategy to divide the working class, silence dissent, and dismantle unions while billionaires pocket trillions in tax cuts,” a press release from the Labor Council states.

“Human rights are worker rights, and worker rights are human rights,” said Brigette Browning, President of the SDICLC. “When ICE detains a hotel worker or a street vendor, they’re attacking all of us. We won’t stand by while our neighbors are scapegoated so Trump and his allies can steal power and wealth from the working class.”

The action will highlight how mass deportation fuels “profiteering: over $100 billion flows to ICE and private prisons that pay detainees slave wages and charge exorbitant fees—all while Trump guts healthcare, education, housing, food assistance, job programs, and more to fund tax breaks for the wealthy,” according to the release.

ICE Out of San Diego gathers every Thursday at 10 a.m. to build a movement rooted in solidarity, dignity, and the belief that no one is free until we are all free. “An Injury to One is an Injury to All,” according to the coalition’s press statement.

The organizing coalition includes San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, AFL-CIO (the local union of unions), SEIU 221 (San Diego & Imperial County and municipal workers), SDEA (San Diego Unified Educators), SEIU-USWW (janitors and security guards), UCSD Labor Center, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Unión del Barrio, Universidad Popular, Singleton Schreiber (injury attorneys), Change Begins With Me (Indivisible), Indivisible 49, Democratic Club of Carlsbad Oceanside (DEMCCO), San Diego County Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre

The San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council represents more than 200,000 union member and union families united to improve the lives of all workers and communities through strength in solidarity.





