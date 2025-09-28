Ladies at the Lake fall market Oct. 11 in Santee

East County News Service

September 28, 2025 (Santee) -- The ninth annual Ladies at the Lake Fall Market will be Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Lake 1 event area at Santee Lakes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers and craft fair goers throughout San Diego are expected to attend the event that celebrates women owned businesses, and a few men as well.

Attendees can enjoy a beautiful outdoor setting and view unique items while shopping from a large variety of vendors. There will be holiday items, bath and body products, plants, wall art, woodwork, hand-poured candles, makeup and skincare, jewelry, clothing, handbags, home décor, health products, unique handmade items, spices, preserves, resin items, pottery, stained glass, one-of-a-kind crafts and more. This event promises something for everyone.

There are over 100 unique vendors setting up a canopy at Lake 1 and 10 under the Gazebo. Guests will pay a $7 parking fee, though the event is free. Commemorative tote bags will be handed out to the first 100 guests through the gatehouse.

There will be food as well as The Rush Coffee Truck that will offer specialty coffee drinks. Bella Beverage Catering will host a lovely lounge for adult guests.

“Our first event in 2016, brought a little under 40 vendors and has grown into one of our most anticipated events of the year. We are excited to welcome the public to a beautiful, outdoor space to shop and support local businesses. We also want guests to see what a great venue Santee Lakes is for their next event, big or small”, said Shawna Fakhouri, coordinator of the event.

You can find the details on the Facebook page and Instagram @santeelakes.