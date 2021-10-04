LADIES AT THE LAKE: FALL MARKET OCT. 16 AT SANTEE LAKES

Source: Padre Dam Municipal Water District

October 4, 2021 (Santee) -- \ Ladies at the Lake Fall Market will be held on Saturday, October 16 at Santee Lakes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers and craft fair goers throughout San Diego have been anticipating this upcoming event that celebrates women owned businesses.

This is a unique opportunity for people to come to a beautiful outdoor setting to view and purchase a large variety of products. There will be holiday items, bath and body products, plants, makeup and skincare, jewelry, clothing, handbags, home décor, health products, handmade items and one-of-a-kind crafts; this event is promising something for everyone.

There are approximately 120 unique vendors setting up a canopy near Lake 5. Guests will pay a $6 parking fee and the event is free.

Fitzgerald’s Boutique, located nearby at 9420 Cuyamaca Street, Suite 120, in Santee, will be here to sell beautiful clothes as well as present two one-hour fashion shows at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., with over 120 looks and discount coupons will be given to guests. Aunty Lynne’s and Big Dev’s BBQ food trucks will serve food and drinks.

“Our first event in 2016, brought nearly 60 vendors. It has grown significantly and we are excited to welcome the public to a beautiful, outdoor space to shop and support local businesses,” states a press release from Padre Dam Municipal Water District, which operates Santee Lakes. “We also want guests to see what a great venue Santee Lakes is for their next event, big or small.”

You can find the details at www.santeelakes.com and on their Facebook page, as well as on Instagram @santeelakes. Santee Lakes is located at 9310 Fanita Parkway, Santee.