LAKE JENNINGS CAMPGROUND REOPENS FOR RVS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Lake Jennings, courtesy of Helix Water District

May 16, 2020 (Lakeside) – The Lake Jennings campground will reopen Monday, May 18 – but only for recreational vehicles (RVs). No tent camping will be allowed yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recreational side of the lake will remain closed.

To comply with county health requirements, RV campers are limited to a maximum of six people, who must all be in the same household. Since restrooms will be closed overnight, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., RVs must include a restroom.

RVs may occupy every other campsite to allow for social distancing, with parking limited to inside campsites and every other marked space in other lots.

No visitors are allowed, only campers. Campers must wear masks when within six feet of others.

The lake loop trail will be open to registered campers from Sentry Point to Eagle Point. Trails on the interior of the park are closed. Campers must used the asphalt road when walking or bicycling around the campground. The Playground, pavilion, play area and drinking fountain will be closed.

Fishing from the campground shoreline between Sentry Point and Eagle Point will be open to registered campers with fishing permits from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The recreation side of the lake will be coed with no access to the dock, bait shop or boat ramp. No boating, walking or fishing will be allowed on that side of the lake.

Click to make an RV camping reservation.