LAKE JENNINGS NAMES WINNERS IN SPRING PHOTO CONTEST FOR 2021 “LIFE AT THE LAKE” THEME

Photos courtesy of Helix Water District

June 28, 2021 (Lakeside) – In the 10th annual Lake Jennings Spring Photo Contest, 61 photographers submitted entries. This year’s theme was “Life at the Lake.”

Photographer Johnathan Bradley of Lemon Grove won first place for his image titled “Open Field” (above left) and second place for the photo “Sun Star.” Third place went to Jeff Morin for “Ladies On A Lunch Break.”

Entries highlighted the lake's natural beauty and activities including camping, fishing, hiking, spotting wildlife, and enjoying the view.

The contest was open for photos taken between March 1 and May 31, 2021. Eleven entries from March 2020 were included since they were entered before Lake Jennings closed due to the pandemic.

“This year’s contest had photographers from all over the county and even some international participants,” said Kira Haley, Lake Jennings recreation manager. “Our photo contest visitors brought the lake to life through their experiences camping, fishing, watching wildlife and exploring the many trails and vistas of the lake.”

Adult Category Winners

First Place – Johnathan Bradley – “Open Field"

Second Place – Johnathan Bradley – "Sun Star"

Third Place – Jeff Morin – “Ladies on a Lunch Break”