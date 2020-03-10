LAKE JENNINGS SPRING PHOTO CONTEST SEEKS “LIFE AT THE LAKE” ENTRIES

East County News Service
 
Photo: Lake Jennings/Helix Water District
 
March 10, 2020 (Lakeside) – Lake Jennings is seeking entries for its 2020 Spring Photo Contest.  This year’s theme is “Life at the Lake.”  
 
Photos can show any aspect of lake life - camping, fishing, vistas, wildlife, etc., but photos depicting people enjoying activities at Lake Jennings are encouraged.
 
The contest runs March 1 - May 31. Prizes are awarded in youth and adult categories. 
 
For full rules and information about the Spring Photo Contest, click HERE.

