LAKE JENNINGS SPRING PHOTO CONTEST SEEKS “LIFE AT THE LAKE” ENTRIES

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
Photo: Lake Jennings/Helix Water District
March 10, 2020 (Lakeside) – Lake Jennings is seeking entries for its 2020 Spring Photo Contest. This year’s theme is “Life at the Lake.”
Photos can show any aspect of lake life - camping, fishing, vistas, wildlife, etc., but photos depicting people enjoying activities at Lake Jennings are encouraged.
The contest runs March 1 - May 31. Prizes are awarded in youth and adult categories.
For full rules and information about the Spring Photo Contest, click HERE.
Recent comments