LAKE MURRAY CHEVRON SLASHES GAS PRICES NOV. 22-24 TO HELP STRUGGLING FAMILIES THIS THANKSGIVING SEASON

East County News Service

November 22, 2022 (La Mesa) - It is no secret that inflation has hit energy prices particularly hard, and thousands of San Diego families are struggling to put both gas in their cars and food on the table. In recognizing this issue and the need for action, Lake Murray Chevron Owner David Hallak announced that for a limited time only, he is slashing gas prices for a 3-day period to help San Diego families ease the burden of out-of-control fuel costs this holiday season.

To serve and better the San Diego Community by providing struggling families with much-needed price relief at the pump this holiday season. 87 Octane (regular unleaded) gas will be available for $3.99/gallon (cash price) or $4.19 (credit card price) for three days this Thanksgiving week. According to the Automobile Club of America, the average price in San Diego County for regular unleaded is currently $5.24 a gallon.

Where:

Lake Murray Chevron: 5600 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA, 91942

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday November 22 and 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 24.