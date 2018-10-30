LAKESIDE ARTIST WINS BEST OF THEME AWARD

Source: San Diego Watercolor Society

Photo: “Neptune’s Fountain” by Susan Hewitt. Watercolor, 18 x 30. Image courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society

February 4, 2023 (Lakeside) - Lakeside artist Susan Hewitt has won the Best of Theme awardin the February Members Show “Rendezvous With Paint” on display in the San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) gallery at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego. Susan’spainting entitled “Neptune’s Fountain” was selected by nationally known local juror Nancy Oleksa for this honor, out of 214 entries. Oleksa said of the painting, “This painting is a celebration of the medium of watercolor. The components of the painting, its space division, use of texture, and choice of palette, have come together to evoke a sense of majesty.”

Susan attended Massachusetts College of Art, worked as a professional picture framer, and served as an assistant director for Circle Gallery. She also has an MA in Education, and has taught art to 5th graders for 22 years. When she retired, she became active with the San Diego Watercolor Society and taught art, did framing, and organized events. Susan loves painting people, animals, and detailed still life images. Her work is frequently exhibited at the SDWS monthly Member Shows. She is a past President of the Society. Susan’s work can often be found on her Facebook page, and she can be contacted at Shewitt0@cox.net.

The Gallery Exhibit will run through February 25, 2023. The Gallery is currently open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday. The works can also be found on the San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=7014 where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store.





ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.