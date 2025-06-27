LAKESIDE FIRE PANCAKE BREAKFAST JUNE 28

East County News Services

June 27, 2025 (Lakeside) -- The Lakeside Firefighters are hosting a $5 pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 28 at Lakeside Fire Station 2.

The breakfast of pancakes as well as sausage, eggs, orange juice and coffee, will be served from 8 a.m. until noon at the station at 12216 Lakeside Ave.

At the event, there will be games and opportunity drawings as well as fire engines on display.

Station tours will be given and there will be an opportunity to learn CPR.