LAKESIDE FIRE SEEKS VOLUNTEERS AT FIRST OPEN HOUSE SINCE COVID

By Shiloh Ireland

September 25, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Yesterday, the Lakeside Fire Protection District held its annual Open House at Station 2. The event had not been held for several years due to COVID-19. It is always a large family event with kids and their parents. This year featured the REACH helicopter, the jaws of life demonstration, San Diego Chapter of American Red Cross, San Diego Sheriff K-9, San Diego County Hazmat, San Diego County Fire Department, dunk a firefighter booth, Logistics support group to Lakeside Fire, the rattlesnake removal specialist with many native snakes, and more displays.

Chief Donald Butz told ECM that the turnout was good. Lakeside Fire District serves approximately 62,000 residents with 4 stations and the website shows:

Annual Incident Summary Annual Incident Summary

2021

Medical: 7,879

Structure Fire: 172

Vegetation Fire: 89

Vehicle Fire: 76

Traffic Collision: 744

Gas Break / Hazmat / Alarm: 211

Public Service: 310

Rescue: 39

Other: 349

Total Calls: 9,913

Nazareth Ce-La-Torre is a reserve firefighter. Lakeside Fire requires its firefighters to be certified from paramedic school also. Her regular employment is as an emergency medical technician (EMT); she is also a hairstylist and has a family.

She told ECM, “Paramedic certification school takes about 12-14 months, or part-time, around two years.” She plans on pursuing her certification as she works her shifts for Lakeside Fire Department and she desires to become a full-time firefighter for Lakeside in the future. Currently, she works two shifts per month for Lakeside.

When asked about what she would like to say to young girls who may consider becoming a firefighter, Ce-La-Torre's message was, ”Don't hesitate! It is difficult, but do your best and show your compassion.”

Are you interested in volunteering with Lakeside Fire? The Logistics Support Group is a uniformed division that is activated at any time of day or night to support the needs of the fire department on significant fires, public service and other needs of the department. It requires a commitment and being able be called out. Visit the website of Lakeside Fire Protection District and inquire. https://lakesidefire.org

Also at the open house were many firefighters with their kids and toddlers and spouses. The respect resonated regarding the potentially dangerous service they provide.