Lakeside firefighter/paramedic Jeff Reyes honored for heroism: saved fire captain who fell through floor in a burning building

Photo: Chief Don Butz, left, and Batallion Chief Eric Stamm commend firefighter/paramedic Jeff Reyes

View video by Shiloh Ireland

By Shiloh Ireland

Miriam Raftery contributed to this report

December 10, 2025 (Lakeside) – Lakeside firefighter/paramedic Jeff Reyes acted “without hesitation, drawing on instinct, training and sheer courage” to save the life of Captain Steven Russo, who fell through the floor of a burning building, said Lakeside Fire Protection Chief Don Butz during a ceremony yesterday recognizing Reyes’ heroism.

Engineer Shawn McKenna was also recognized for his critical role in transmitting the emergency message and facilitating the rescue.

Crews were battling a two-alarm commercial building in March when Russo fell through a hole in the floor, not realizing the fire was directly underneath him, according to Battalion Chief Eric Stamm. He called the situation “perilous” adding, “Jeff grabbed Captain Russo and pulled him out of the floor.”

Chief Butz praised Russo for preventing potential catastrophe. He also lauded engineer McKenna who initiated a Mayday call, coordinated movements and maintained a steady flow of communication to Stamm, the incident commander.

Noting that firefighting is an “inherently dangerous profession,” Chief Butz noted, “However we rely on our training, our drills, and our trust in each other.” Those paid off when it mattered most.

Lakeside's finest performed their ultimate duty: saving a life of a fellow firefighter with professionalism and courage that should make the community proud of the department and its leadership.