LAKESIDE MAN KILLED WHILE JAYWALKING

Photo: CC by NA via Bing

July 3, 2020 (Lakeside) – A Lakeside resident, 50, was struck and killed last night when he crossed Mapleview Street west of Ashwood Street, not in a crosswalk.

The victim entered traffic directly in front of a Hyundai Tucson SUV, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy.

“The driver of the Hyundai immediately stopped and remained on scene,” says Officer Christy. The driver, 71, from San Diego, was not injured, nor was his passenger.

CHP and fire personnel responded immediately but despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drug use by the pedestrian is suspected as a factor, according to Officer Christy.

The name of the victim will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office pending family notification.

If you have any additional information regarding this event, they are encouraged to contact the El Cajon Area CHP at (619) 401-2000.