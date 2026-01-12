Lakeside motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole

East County News Service
January 12, 2026 (Lakeside) – A Lakeside man, 55, died at the scene of an accident that on January 10 at 5:50 p.m. He was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on El Monte Road at Omas Dirt Road in Lakeside when he veered off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole. He was ejected off the motorcycle, striking a wooden fence post.
He was and was later pronounced dead from his injuries by medical personnel on scene. This is an ongoing investigation; it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
“Solo motorcycle riders are reminded that many serious crashes occur without the involvement of other vehicles,” says CHP Captain Monteagudo. “ Riding within your limits, maintaining proper speed, and staying focused are critical to avoiding crashes. Making safe riding choices helps reduce roadway emergencies and keep our communities safer for all.”
