East County News Service

January 14, 2023 (Lakeside) – The Preteen Junior Miss Lakeside Scholarship Pageant will be held tonight at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds at 5 p.m., with the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Tomorrow, the Miss Lakeside and Teen Lakeside pageants will be held at the same venue.

The Lakeside Rodeo Grounds hall is located at 12584 Mapleview Street in Lakeside.

The Miss Lakeside Program is a part of the San Diego 678 Pageant System which includes the two sister pageants Miss Ramona and Miss Julian.

Miss Lakeside, Teen Miss Lakeside & Pre-Teen Jr Miss Lakeside are youth ambassadors for the community of Lakeside, striving to become involved with organizations and citizens in Lakeside through community service and volunteerism.

For more information, visit https://www.misslakesidepageant.com/