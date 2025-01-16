Lakeside school employee arrested for sexual abuse of minor

East County News Service

January 28, 2026 (Lakeside) – Kent Cable, 55, an employee of the Lakeside Union School District in a non-teaching role, has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor. Charges include three counts of sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14.

The investigation began on September 8, 2025, when the San Diego County Sheriff's Office received information regarding sexual abuse allegations of a minor.



Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit (CAU) took over the investigation and conducted the follow-up.

On January 25, 2026, Cable was arrested on the above charges and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, according to Lieutenant Aloha B. Peters.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 285-6222/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.