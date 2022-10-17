LAKESIDE UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT CANDIDATES SPEAK OUT ON EDUCATION ISSUES

By Mike Allen

October 17, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Voters in the unincorporated town of Lakeside will get to vote on four seats of the five-member Lakeside Union School District this November.

The Lakeside district, which covers nearly 75 square miles and has about 5,000 students, consists of six elementary schools, two middle schools, a preschool program, a DREAM Academy, and world language programs.

Seven candidates are running for three seats with a full four-year term, and two candidates are running for a shortened term.

For the three full term seats the candidates are Jim Bennet, Maureen Cruise, Holly Ferrante, Aaron Gordon, Andrew Hayes, Ron Kasper, and Bonnie LaChappa. For the short-term seat, the two candidates are incumbent Don Whisman, and Autumn Ellenson.

East County Magazine sent questionnaires out to all nine candidates and received four responses, which are published in full below.

Full-term seat candidates

Holly Ferrante

1. Please describe your qualifications in the form of a brief biography, and why you decided to run for school board in this district.

I have been on the Lakeside Union School District Board for 5 years. Prior to my time on the board, I served on PTA Boards and other committees (i.e. Bond Oversight Committee, School Site Council, etc.) that support education in our community. While on the board, I have worked hard to earn the trust of the parents and staff. My calm, knowledgeable leadership style has benefitted the students in Lakeside. I always keep the interests and needs of Lakeside youth front and center. I believe I am the right person to continue to help lead the district.

2. How are the students in your district doing academically? Coming out of the pandemic, how can we best help students make up for any learning loss, and improve in achievement testing?

We noticed that our students demonstrated an academic loss as did most students nationwide. We also noticed that our students were suffering socially and emotionally. That is why the board approved intervention teachers, Teachers on Special Assignment and counseling services at each site to support our students and the teachers serving them.

If re-elected, I would continue to support:

Mental health needs of the students and staff – The COVID-19 pandemic increased the need to attend to the mental health needs of students and staff. Although the pandemic is becoming endemic and a way of life, I believe we must continue to focus on Social Emotional Learning in classrooms and support Noom and VEBA efforts for the staff. We must build bridges with the whole child/staff member in order to achieve the greatest levels of teaching and learning.

Learning Loss Mitigation Efforts – Using the additional COVID-19 funds provided, the board approved the hiring of additional classified and certificated staff. Although this money will not continue in coming years, I am committed to finding creative ways to continue funding additional supports for students as learning loss may take longer than this school year for some. We must remain committed to mitigating the impacts of the pandemic.

Arts and Sciences – Lakeside has always been committed to ensuring instruction in Arts and Sciences continues. There is ample research that supports the importance of teaching Arts and Sciences and I will continue to be an advocate for strong instruction and varied learning opportunities in these areas.

I would support budget allocations for the staff to participate in professional learning which offers new ideas and strategies related to how to best support those students who regressed and/or struggled to learn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud my fellow board members and I were an integral part of ensuring Lakeside students returned to in-person learning earlier than 40 of the other San Diego County Districts.

3. Do you have any criticism of the way the district handled its responses to COVID (remote learning vs. in person, masking, vaccines, campus shutdowns, social distancing, etc.) – have policies been too strict, not strict enough, or about right?

As I was a board member for the last four years, I am proud of how the district handled the pandemic. We had a robust curriculum, co-created by the Ed Services department and the teachers in the district. Lakeside was one of the first districts to reopen with a hybrid model as well as one of the first districts to return to full time, in person instruction. We also expanded the pre-existing independent learning option for families and this continues to be an option (TK-8th grade).

4. What more might be done in the district to protect students and teachers from gun violence, given the rise in school shootings nationwide?

The district held a community meeting in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department to hear feedback from parents and other community members. Fences are being raised where fencing was less than six feet. All campuses in the district have the gates locked and require guests to check at the front office. All district schools participate in required monthly drills and staff are trained in how to respond in the event of an active shooter.

5. What programs would be funding priorities for you?

If re-elected, I would continue to support the:

a.) Arts and Sciences -Lakeside has always been committed to ensuring instruction in Arts and Sciences continues. There is ample research that supports the importance of teaching Arts and Sciences and I will continue to be an advocate for strong instruction and varied learning opportunities in these areas.

b.) Mental Health needs of students and staff - The COVID-19 pandemic increased the need to attend to the mental health needs of students and staff. Although the pandemic is becoming endemic and a way of life, I believe we must continue to focus on Social Emotional Learning in classrooms and support Noom and VEBA efforts for the staff. We must care for the whole child/staff member in order to achieve the greatest levels of teaching and learning.

c.) Unique School Programs – Lakeside schools have developed specific programs that make them unique. The District has Spanish and Mandarin Language programs, Agriculture, Robotics, STEAM, Project Based Learning and others.

6. Regarding civility and divisiveness, how would you set an example for students and others in contentious discussions during school board meetings?

I was the president of the board during much of the pandemic. I remained calm and welcoming during the meetings as we listened to public comment. Most of the comments were civil in Lakeside. Parents have a right to voice their opinion to the board and I am always willing to listen.

7. What are your views on the teaching of critical race theory, teaching history/civics, banning books, or other hot button issues raised in some other districts?

We do not teach critical race theory in the Lakeside Union School District. All school sites follow the California adopted history/social studies curriculum. I do not believe in banning age-appropriate books from the classroom or libraries.

8. Is there any other issue you’re concerned about, or information you’d like our readers to know about the district or your candidacy?

I am a devoted Lakeside resident, married with two adult sons that attended schools in LUSD. I am also a graduate of El Capitan High School and San Diego State University with a BA in Business. I’m a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired Lakeside business owner. I ask for your vote to continue to build on the great work in our district.

9. Do you have endorsements and/or a webpage you’d like to share?

My Campaign has a Facebook page, Re-elect Holly Ferrante for Lakeside School Board. Here is the link https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084514871762

Aaron Gordon

1. Please describe your qualifications in the form of a brief biography and why you decided to run for school board in this district.

My name is Aaron Gordon, and I'm a Sr. Electro-Mechanical Project Engineer. I have a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a Masters of Business Administration, with an Emphasis in Project Management. I am a lifelong learner, and am passionate about keeping my mind active. I've been active in learning to play guitar, a few foreign languages (Spanish, French, German, and Japanese), and various martial arts (Tae Kwon Do, Jiu Jitsu, Kemp, and kickboxing). I'm running because I want to make a positive difference in my community and to try and pave the way for students to be successful by having access to the tools and resources that will allow them to achieve their dreams.

2. How are the students in your district doing academically? Coming out of the pandemic, how can we best help students make up for any learning loss, and improve in achievement testing?

According to a US News and World Report article, https://www.usnews.com/education/k12/california/lakeside-middle-264900, Lakeside Middle School is ranked #1321 in California Middle schools with only 34% ranking at or above the proficient level in math, and only 55% at or above the proficiently level in reading. Lakeside Middle School has around 767 students and a 25:1 student to teacher ratio, which isn't bad all things being considered, but there is only one full time counselor. With the many various stresses our children face these days such as gun violence, Covid, and just general stresses of school, perhaps LMS could use more resources in the counseling office to best accommodate the number of kids who may be overwhelmed.

3. Do you have any criticism of the way the district handled its responses to COVID (remote learning vs. in person, masking, vaccines, campus shutdowns, social distancing, etc.) – have policies been too strict, not strict enough, or about right?

Personally, I feel the district was about right. The virtual school scenario, I admit, may have been difficult for some due to the complications of parents work schedules and potential inability to work from home, never mind the idea of getting a babysitter (Pandemic anyone?). Finding the "one-size-fits-all" solution would have been impossible, and we all had to sacrifice something to get through, but I feel that the district, for the most part, did well getting us through a difficult time.

4. What more might be done in the district to protect students and teachers from gun violence, given the rise in school shootings nationwide?

I'll start by saying that the idea of arming teachers is ludicrous, and I would not support this. Taking Uvalde, Texas into consideration, if the police were terrified to confront a shooter, why should we expect a teacher to do any better? With that being said, a healthy amount of respect and education on weapons would go a long way, as well as accountability. When elementary students can take a gun to school, for example: https://www.sfchronicle.com/california/article/Northern-California-2nd-grader-allegedly-brings-17198662.php, this is not proper respect or education on hand gun safety, for the weapon should be locked up, and not accessible by a child. We, as a community need to realize that we are all human, and we need to start caring for each other and de-escalate the anger and hatred we hold towards one another. We need to collectively understand that our unity gives us strength, and our division makes us all weaker. For the sake of all of our children, we need to come together and work towards a safer future. We once believed that our children were the future. Let's work to give them one. We need to work together to end gun violence, and this starts in the home with proper gun storage and also with proper accountability.

5. What programs would be funding priorities for you?

Mental health services and academic support services would be my first two main priorities. We can't expect our children to be the future leaders if we don't help them to overcome their issues both mentally and academically.

6. Regarding civility and divisiveness, how would you set an example for students and others in contentious discussions during school board meetings?

It seems many have strayed away from respecting others, but that should be first and foremost. Without respect, we lose our civility. In an attempt to try and bring respect to a contentious discussion, I would first try and remind everyone that a level of respect must be present in order for a matter to be considered. It is my belief that if the school board is to consider a matter being discussed seriously, it should be met with a level of respect. Cooler heads prevail, as the saying goes. While the board may make decisions that many may object to, it is expected to disagree in a professional manner. It is easier to change someone's mind with a carefully laid out rebuttal than if one loses their cool and shoots from the hip, so therefore it would be strongly encouraged to remind those to make their rebuttal in a professional manner.

7. What are your views on the teaching of critical race theory, teaching history/civics, banning books, or other hot button issues raised in some other districts?

First of all, critical race theory isn't being taught in schools, so that's a non-issue. History is extremely important, for as it has been said and proven, those who do not learn of their past are doomed to repeat it, and I for one believe we should embrace our past, no matter how ugly, so we can finally work past our issues. Much like therapy helps us work through our personal issues, history helps us work through our faults as a civilization. As far as the banning book trend across the country, I'm against banning books. There's something to learn in reading books. I feel that those who wish to ban books are trying to prevent others from learning a lesson. Something to think about; no one has ever died in a mass reading.

8. Is there any other issue you’re concerned about, or information you’d like our readers to know about the district or your candidacy?

Politics has been a great divider here recently, especially given how people reacted during the pandemic. When people refused to mask up or get vaccinated for whatever reason, they refused to take accountability when others were unnecessarily exposed, or even worse, killed. My point here is that it makes it hard on the community when informed decisions are made to benefit the community are ignored, forcing society to suffer as a result, which makes me concerned about how many might react to the decisions made from the school board about how best to deal with all of our children's learning. It must be understood that the decisions the school board are to make are meant to be the best decision for all students, and not made from a standpoint of partisan politics.

9. Do you have endorsements and/or a webpage you’d like to share?

I have been endorsed by the Democratic party of San Diego.

Ron Kasper

1. My name is Ron Kasper but my friends call me Shiloh. I am beginning my tenth year as a resident of Lakeside and love our community. My over 30 years of teaching experience and also a background in family counseling, school administration training and currently a substitute teacher in Lakeside Union for the past 5 years, a volunteer with Lakeside Fire Department, Board Member with the Lakeside Planning Group, volunteered with East County Equestrian Foundation and also spent 5 years as a volunteer with County Parks and Recreation has led me to make this important decision.

I obtained my first Masters Degree in Special Education and my second in Family Counseling and later completed all my PhD. coursework in psychology and decided teaching was my passion and I left my doctoral pursuit My integrity, ethics and experience will bring positivity and ensure that our school district is responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of our community.

My priorities are a rescue plan for all kids who have fallen behind academically or socially/emotionally after two years of Covid effects on our schools, ensuring we have updated and have the very best safe school plans for our children and staff and spearhead further drug education as the epidemic of drugs and especially fentanyl which is resulting in the loss of thousands of young people in the US.

2. The NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) published alarming nationwide results of a 2021 study.” Left unchecked, unfinished learning could have severe consequences for students' opportunity and prospects.” Reading and math scores studies have fallen 5-7 points in some grades. Further reports state that Congress approved over $120 billion in funding and required a substantial chunk of it to be used to address learning loss. Sadly, a recent media report said that 87% of those funds have not been used. One of my priorities would be immediately develop an action plan for our district that will address Covid effects for the last two years with remote and hybrid learning. This would be a rapid recovery for all students who are behind in reading and mathematics and would include parental input and a committee. We cannot delay this rescue plan for our kids. We need to do more. We must be proactive.

3. The Covid experience has affected us all. Masking is no longer required but I respect the right of parents to continue to have their students wear a mask and some do. The lock-down of the campuses has been an issue to many parents. But, federal, state and county has mandated many restrictions. I do appreciate that the number of Covid cases that were published per school on the district website which has been transparent and that testing has been offered to all children and staff.

4. Gun violence on school sites, nationwide, is always heartbreaking. This summer, after the Uvalde tragedy, there was a school district public meeting regarding specific plans for safe schools and plans for an armed intruder after the behavior of first responders in Uvalde became public. I attended the meeting held by Superintendent Taylor with the Lakeside Sheriff Sub-Station Lieutenant Wray. After listening to the superintendent and the lieutenant, parents and the community, I am convinced that our law enforcement will breach any campus by the first responding deputy without hesitation to save lives and not wait for back up. All classrooms that I have worked in have radios as an extra layer of support and protocols for shelter and regular drills. In fact, this past year, I was teaching in one of our schools when we had a real shelter in place activation and am proud to say that it was a lightening quick response to secure all children safely. I support leaving armed response to the professionals who continually train for these tragic events-the sheriff department. Perhaps at some point, discuss having one of two deputies rotating the schools each day might be a valuable discussion.

5. As mentioned earlier, support for a rapid recovery plan for all children who have fallen behind in reading and mathematics. There is supportive assistance on campuses but more must be afforded this to this generation as we are coming out of a two-year pandemic. It is critical to have support for the kids.

Of course, school safety is just as important as learning. Can we do more? I believe we can and would like to be involved in further plans to make our school as safe as possible.

The drug crisis and now fentanyl is becoming laced in pills as well as marijuana and it taking the lives of thousands of young people annually in the US. It can be a death sentence is a few minutes, sadly.

6. Our common goal is Children First. I welcome all discussions from parents, community and staff and students. We lead by example as that is what educators do. That is what I do. Do I agree with everything I hear or read? No. On the Lakeside Planning Group which I serve, we have had occasions when the audience pack the meeting room and a hot issue is discussed and may turn heated. My calmness and respect to all is necessary as I am an elected official and pledge to serve. In that meeting, I represent Lakeside and land use and do not forget I am a public servant. Sadly, we have seen national news where parents are escorted out of school board meetings or the microphone is muted or someone is arrested. This should not happen. We are a small town and parents entrust us with their children for seven or more hours a day. We may not agree on a topic but listening is inherent in decision making or compromise. Mutual respect moves us forward.

7. We live in a changing multicultural and diverse state. Being bilingual is a wonderful skill. Respecting all cultures, racial groups and ethnicity are essential to enhancing our own lives and understanding others. We should celebrate diversity and not accept divisiveness. History should be taught free of political insertions or agendas as well as civics and government to understand who we are and how we arrived to where we are today. I have a major in American and World History and loved learning about our past and that is the good, the struggles and slavery.

Censorship is not something I support. Children should read age appropriate and unbiased reading materials and parents shall have the right to practice their beliefs if the material conflicts with their values. Healthy debate by students is always welcomed while discrimination is not.

I will always value input and work for all our district. Covid has slowed down the nation’s schools but it has not defeated us!

Today, school board elections have become more important than ever as parents expect more of a voice in the education of their children.

I love our community of Lakeside and our schools and our generation we are educating. Nothing is more important than excellence in education and keeping our schools safe. I will always value input and work for all of our district. And, to teachers and support staff-I know your job is challenging but we have the most important job - teaching and guiding our present generation to launch them after Middle School. I salute you and thank you.

Your vote is very important and I pledge to work diligently with our community, staff and parents.

Su voto es muy importante y me compromento a trabajar diligentemente con nuesta comunidad, el personal y los padres.

Endorsed by Reform California and find me on Facebook at FRIENDS OF RON KASPER FOR LAKESIDE SCHOOL BOARD. And email-patriotguard007@gmail.com

Short-term seat candidate

Autumn Ellenson

1.Please describe your qualifications in the form of a biography, and why you decided to run for school board in this district.

I have worked with public school students for more than two decades in a variety of positions. I taught in elementary and middle schools for seven years, and now work as a school administrator as a Curriculum Specialist. I oversee middle school curriculum and work with teachers to ensure that their teaching practices are meeting student’s needs.

I have a Master of Arts degree in Teaching with a Reading endorsement.

I decided to run for school board because I have three children in the district and felt that our needs have not been met for the last three years. I want to reflect the values of our small, tight knit community by implementing common-sense policies with full transparency for our families.

2. How are the students in your district doing academically? Coming out of the pandemic, how can we best help students make up for any learning loss and improve in achievement testing?

The students in our district have suffered some learning losses, just like every other district across the board. The most important thing is to keep our children in school, with staff and peers where they can learn.

Being present to teach them is the only way to improve learning losses and test scores, as well as combat the negative mental effects they have endured for three years.

We also need to ensure that our students have the support they need. Our policies should reflect a Multi-Tier System of Supports (MTSS), including concise Response to Intervention (RTI) or other similar plan in place to identify students in need as early as possible. That way they can receive appropriate interventions.

Furthermore, policies need to be implemented to appropriately support teachers and other staff members so that they can implement interventions to help all students.

3. Do you have any criticism of the way the district handled its responses to COVID (remote learning vs. in person, masking, vaccines, campus shutdowns, social distancing, etc.) – have policies been too strict, not strict enough, or about right?

I did not agree with all of the policies put in place by the board with regard to COVID.

While I understood the initial closure to take time and see what was truly unfolding, I was ready for my children to be back in school full-time in the fall. That is because children learn when they can interact with their teachers and peers in a meaningful way.

In addition, I spoke out against masking in the spring of this year. Students wearing masks impedes their ability to effectively communicate and learn in a school environment. There were also students that had issues wearing masks and were sent outside of the classroom. Neither of these help our kids learn!

We now have many means to combat COVID. It is time for school to return to, and stay, as normal as possible for our students.

4. What more might be done in the district to protect students and teachers from gun violence, given the rise in school shootings nationwide?

Student safety is my number one priority. I am in full support of having more resource officers present on our campuses. In addition, I will work alongside other board members to ensure that all school campuses are secure.

5. What programs would be funding priorities for you?

One program that I value highly is career-readiness. Not every student thrives in the same environment, and there is sometimes a stigma associated with students that do not attend college. I want to break down that stigma and offer students a career-readiness program that can help support them in their career path, no matter what that may be. Having the appropriate support for ALL students can help them become contributing members of the community.

6. Regarding civility and divisiveness, how would you set an example for students and others in contentious discussions during school board meetings?

I have spoken at many heated school board meetings. I have consistently remained calm and respectful despite the contentious atmosphere.

At one meeting in particular, my opponent had many angry parents speaking to him. Afterwards, despite my having differing views than he does, I approached him to make sure that he was okay. At the end of the day, we are all one community, and it is important that we communicate in a thoughtful manner to ensure that our students are receiving what they need.

Effective communication is the only way to enact change. It is time that we make decisions as a community that respects all of its members, not just a few.

7. What are your views on the teaching of critical race theory, teaching history/civics, banning books, or other hot button issues raised in some other districts?

I am a supporter of freedom of speech. But I also support parents' rights to decide what is best for their own children.

In my school administration position, I work with families to provide alternative resources for their students that do not want their child exposed to certain books.

When it comes to ANY curriculum for our students, I want to be involved in overseeing it to ensure that it does not contain anything harmful and is not divisive to our community. I will reflect the values of the families that I serve in this district.

8. Is there any other issue you’re concerned about, or information you’d like our readers to know about the district or your candidacy?

I am an advocate for our community. I want to reflect the values of our town by implementing common-sense policies that respect all students, families and staff.

9. Do you have endorsements and/or a webpage you’d like to share?

Yes I do.

My website is: Autumn4Schools.com

I am endorsed by the following:

Republican Party of San Diego County

East County Parent Alliance (Lakeside Union School District division)

San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce

Reform California